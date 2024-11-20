Call to Join Purple Night Romania 2024 – Celebrating and supporting persons with disabilities

News from Companies

The Romanian Diversity Chamber of Commerce (RDCC) is organising the fifth edition of Purple Night Romania, an impactful awareness campaign held annually on December 3rd to honour the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. This meaningful initiative calls on private organisations, public institutions, NGOs, and individuals to illuminate their buildings, offices, and public spaces in purple as a visible expression of solidarity with the nearly one million people living with visible and invisible disabilities in Romania.

Building on Last Year’s Success

In 2023, Purple Night Romania demonstrated remarkable participation, with four municipalities, two embassies, one ministry, and 31 corporations collectively lighting up 48 landmarks across the country. This wave of support underscored a commitment to fostering a more accessible and inclusive environment for all.

A Broader Call for Participation in 2024

This year's campaign aims for an even wider reach and deeper impact. The RDCC invites municipalities, companies, and individuals from across Romania to take part in Purple Night Romania 2024 by illuminating the exterior of their offices/buildings in purple or adopting creative interior displays such as purple-themed decorations, attire, or digital visuals. These efforts, especially recommended for November 29th, the final working day of the month, will amplify the movement's call for inclusivity.

“Purple Night Romania is a powerful symbol of the change we need to see in our country - a Romania where everyone, regardless of ability, is valued and empowered. By lighting up our spaces in purple, we shine a light on the barriers that still exist and the steps we must take to break them down,” said Lestat Monroe, founder and Board Member of the Romanian Diversity Chamber of Commerce.

Why Join?

Participation in Purple Night Romania provides a platform to champion the rights and contributions of the disabled community while raising awareness about the barriers they face. By coming together under a common colour and cause, supporters help pave the way toward a more inclusive society.

How to Get Involved

Organisations that lack the technical capacity to light their buildings can still show support through various means:

Wearing purple-themed clothing (e.g., t-shirts, scarves)

Displaying purple ribbons or flags inside or outside their offices

Utilising LED screens to share dedicated visuals provided by the RDCC

Post images of your participation on social media, tag the RDCC and use #PurpleNightRomania2024

For more details on how to become a supporter or partner, or for resources to aid participation, visit www.rdcc.ro/purple-night- romania or contact us at contact@rdcc.ro.

Let’s come together and make Purple Night Romania 2024 the most visible and inclusive campaign yet. Together, we can light the way for change.

About Purple Night Romania

Purple Night Romania is orchestrated by the RDCC as a symbolic event that celebrates the strengths and contributions of individuals with disabilities and calls for collective action to remove barriers and promote inclusivity.

About the Romanian Diversity Chamber of Commerce

The RDCC strives to champion diversity and inclusion within the Romanian business landscape. By uniting local and international companies, RDCC drives initiatives that span education, awareness, and cultural development. This includes ED&I training, certification, and extensive networking opportunities for all sectors, ensuring active support for minorities such as women, LGBTQ+, Roma, and persons with disabilities.

