Culture
Exhibition of Byzantine embroidery from Romania to open at the Louvre
02 April 2019
An exhibition of Byzantine-tradition religious embroidery from Romania will open at the Louvre, in Paris, between April 17 and July 29. The exhibition is part of the Romania – France Season, a public and cultural diplomacy event that started last year in France.

An important work in the exhibition is the battle flag depicting St. George, embroidered over 500 years ago and offered by Moldavian ruler Ştefan cel Mare to the Zografu monastery at Mount Athos. The flag was recovered during the First World War by the French Army and given back to Romania in a ceremony held in 1917 at the University of Sorbonne.

Other 26 works, dating from 1437 to the end of the 17th century, are part of the exhibition.

The Byzantine-tradition embroidery is a laborious artistic technique employing precious materials, such as silver or gold threads, pearls, gems, and fine fabrics.  

(Photo: presse.louvre.fr)

Get in Touch with Us