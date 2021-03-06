BVB boasts historic volumes traded in Jan-May

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

With a combined average daily traded value of RON 77 mln (EUR 15.6 mln) in the first five months of 2021, calculated for both the main trading segment and secondary segment AeRo, the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) boasted the highest daily liquidity in history, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The calculations aggregate all the instruments available for trading at BVB (such as shares and bonds).

For comparison, the average daily value traded in 2020 was RON 75 mln.

The main trading segment, which includes blue chips such as Banca Transilvania, Romgaz, BRD, recorded a daily turnover of RON 37 mln for shares and RON 31 mln for bonds. The volumes were propped by the bond issues of BCR and Raiffeisen banks.

Separately, the AeRO segment, with RON 4.5 mln worth of shares and RON 1.4 mln bonds traded daily, reached 8% of the total market -three times compared to 2020. A series of new companies listed their shares on AeRO.

(Photo: Diana Oros/ Inquam Photos)

