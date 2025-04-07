The share capitalization of the Bucharest Stock Exchange dropped by RON 28 billion (EUR 5.6 billion) or 7.5% week-on-week to RON 345 billion (EUR 69.4 billion) on April 4, reaching the year’s lowest value on April 4, according to a market summary compiled by Agerpres.

The main blue chips index BET dropped by 3.9% w/w after a 2.6% d/d plunge on April 4, while all the sectoral indices dropped by 3%-4% on the week.

The best trading day was Friday, April 4, when the turnover exceeded RON 121 million, and the weakest was Monday, March 31, with RON 44.2 million.

The most liquid shares between March 28 and April 4 were Banca Transilvania (BVB: TLV) shares, which traded at RON 121.3 million, followed by Romgaz (BVB: SNG) shares with RON 30.0 million, and OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP) with RON 25.0 million.

The most important appreciation was recorded by small-cap shares while the most severe decreases were recorded by the shares of Erste Group Bank (BVB: EBS, -14.94% w/w), Electrica (BVB: EL, -12.36% w/w) and Impact Developer&Contractor (BVB: IMP, -11.99%).

Externally, the markets dropped even faster, after the US announced import tariffs.

On April 2, the US president announced tariffs of 20% on products imported from the European Union, 34% on those from China, 31% on Switzerland, 26% on India, 10% on the UK, and 10% on Brazil. Donald Trump insisted that any product entering the US would be taxed at least 10%.

Trump also announced tariffs of 46% on products imported from Vietnam, 49% on those from Cambodia, 37% on those from Bangladesh and 32% on those from Indonesia. Customs duties on products imported from China were also increased by another 34 percentage points after the previous tariffs of 20%.

(Photo: Negotin8/ Dreamstime)

