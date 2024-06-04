Bucharest Stock Exchange's BET up 2.7% in May

The main BET index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), which reflects the evolution of the 20 most traded shares, such as Hidroelectrica, Petrom, Banca Transilvania, and Romgaz, rose by 2.7% in May, according to the data compiled by Ziarul Financiar.

It was the best performance for the fifth month of the year since 2020, as the market was in recovery mode (+9%) after the Covid-19 shock.

But BVB has performed beautifully over the past year as well (actually, since June 2023). On an annual basis, BET rose by 44% over the past 12 months at an average monthly rate of 3.1% m/m.

The robust evolution in May was driven by the financial results exceeding analysts' expectations in the case of some high-profile companies, such as Banca Transilvania, and against the background of the successful conclusion of the listing offer of Premier Energy.

Banca Transilvania, the financial group that includes the largest bank in Romania by assets, announced its consolidated net profit increased by 35% y/y to RON 1.13 billion (EUR 226 million) in Q1. Its shares are 92% up y/y as of May 3.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

iulian@romania-insider.com