Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 05/19/2020 - 08:02
Real Estate
Owner wants to convert central Bucharest parking into office building
19 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian investor Dragos Dragoteanu, the owner of local real estate firm Euroest Invest, plans to develop an office project on a land plot of 3,372 sqm he owns in downtown Bucharest, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The project will include three office buildings with 4, 11, and 15 stories plus four underground parking levels.

The land plot is located on Buzesti Street, close to Victoriei Square and just across the street from the Tiriac Tower, another office project developed by Romanian billionaire Ion Tiriac.

The land is currently used as a parking lot, namely the most expensive parking in Romania.

A one-hour stay in this parking lot costs RON 60 (EUR 12.4), which is six times more than the hourly fee for parking lots operated by the Bucharest municipality in the area (RON 10 per hour). 

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 05/19/2020 - 08:02
Real Estate
Owner wants to convert central Bucharest parking into office building
19 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian investor Dragos Dragoteanu, the owner of local real estate firm Euroest Invest, plans to develop an office project on a land plot of 3,372 sqm he owns in downtown Bucharest, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The project will include three office buildings with 4, 11, and 15 stories plus four underground parking levels.

The land plot is located on Buzesti Street, close to Victoriei Square and just across the street from the Tiriac Tower, another office project developed by Romanian billionaire Ion Tiriac.

The land is currently used as a parking lot, namely the most expensive parking in Romania.

A one-hour stay in this parking lot costs RON 60 (EUR 12.4), which is six times more than the hourly fee for parking lots operated by the Bucharest municipality in the area (RON 10 per hour). 

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

18 May 2020
Business
Almost half of the households in Romania have high-speed internet connections
15 May 2020
Business
Romania records 2.4% economic growth in first quarter
15 May 2020
Social
Romania keeps most international flights suspended as it replaces state of emergency with state of alert
14 May 2020
Social
Romania's president: State of emergency ends but pandemic continues
15 May 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Two Americans get stuck in Romania during the COVID-19 lockdown: We believe Romania is a hidden gem!
13 May 2020
Social
Romanian church in Chicago defies stay-at-home order issued by Illinois governor
13 May 2020
Business
Deloitte Partner: Pandemic could help Romania become an EU supply chain superhub
13 May 2020
Business
EBRD: Romania’s economy will contract by 4% this year, rebound by 4% in 2021