Mon, 04/06/2020 - 15:19
Covid-19 pandemic: Romanian city sets up portable hand-washing stations
06 April 2020
The City Hall of Buzău, in southeastern Romania, has set up mobile hand-washing stations in the central area of the city as an additional measure in the fight against the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, Mediafax reported.

The washstands have been set up in the city’s Central Square but the City Hall says more such stands will be added in the crowded areas of the city.

“We will have them in stations, regional bus stations, large bus stations and in all the crowded areas. One doesn’t have to touch anything because they turn on the water using the leg, use the soap and then rinse off,” Constantin Toma, the mayor of Buzău, explained.

A washstand cost RON 600 (EUR 125).

“The citizens of Buzău asked us to keep them after the event [e.n Covid-19 pandemic] is over because there is always a need to wash the hands,” the mayor said.

Thirteen Covid-19 cases had been reported in Buzău county by Monday, April 6, at 13:00.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

