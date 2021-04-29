Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Business

Romanian businessman takes over fertilizer producer for EUR 25 mln

29 April 2021
Romanian businessman Eusebiu Gutu, who also owns the major bakery producer Pambac Bacau, took over, through his company Popasul Trebes, the Chemgas Slobozia chemical platform.

The seller is insolvent fertilizer producer Chemgas Holding owned by Ioan Niculae through his group Interagro.

Popasul Trebes paid RON 124 million (EUR 25 mln, VAT excluded), namely 100% of the evaluation established by the court-appointed insolvency firm Expert Insolventa for Chemgas Slobozia's assets, Ziarul Financiar reported. The buyer plans to take over the labor force and restart the activity of the chemical plant in Slobozia.

In early 2020, Interagro announced that it reopened the Chemgas Slobozia plant, with a daily capacity of 1,500 tonnes of urea, 1,100 tonnes of ammonia, and 900 tonnes of ammonium nitrate. All the factories of Interagro group were closed in 2014-2015 amid rising gas prices after the Government liberalized the gas market for industrial consumers.

This is not the first deal involving Popasul Trebes and Interagro. In 2018, the Bacau-based company bought RON 154 mln (EUR 31.7 mln) worth of debt that Banca Transilvania held over Interagro SA, according to Profit.ro.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

05 April 2021
RI +
Two young Romanians leave the big city to pursue their dream of becoming organic farmers in a small village
Normal
