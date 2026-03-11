Romania to pay EUR 735 mln for energy price capping schemes this year

The Romanian state will pay RON 3.75 billion (EUR 735 million, 0.18% of GDP) to the energy suppliers this year, as compensation for the electricity and natural gas delivered to residential and part of the commercial consumers at capped prices, below the average market prices, according to Profit.ro, citing the 2026 budget plan.

Additionally, the state will repay this year RON 1.5 billion (EUR 294 million, 0.07% of GDP) collected from producers under regulations declared unconstitutional in November 2024.

The energy price capping scheme was loosely designed to collect funds from producers selling electricity and natural gas at a price above a certain threshold, and use the money to compensate suppliers delivering electricity and gas to households and part of the commercial consumers at capped prices.

Last year, the government collected RON 1.17 billion from producers and paid RON 2.85 billion to suppliers.

This year, the government no longer collects money from producers, but it has to make lagged payments to suppliers.

