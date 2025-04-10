Bucharest’s growing appeal in hospitality, promoted by One United Properties

News from Companies

Bucharest is rapidly emerging as a key player in the hospitality sector, attracting growing attention from global industry leaders. The city boasts a vibrant lifestyle, skilled talent, and significant economic potential, positioning it as one of Europe’s top destinations for hospitality investments. An increasing number of international brands are actively exploring expansion opportunities in Romania’s capital.

One United Properties, the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and commercial real estate in Bucharest, Romania, consistently promotes the city's evolution by facilitating connections between major global hospitality players and the local market. A recent visit by Rotana Hotel Management Corporation PJSC, a prominent hotel management company in the Middle East and Africa, highlights this momentum.

Rotana operates over 79 hotels across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Turkey. Their team recently visited Bucharest to assess new market opportunities and potential development projects. The visit, led by Makram El Zyr, Corporate Vice President of Development, and Farhan Shubailat, Director of Development, included a meeting with Riad Abi Haidar, CEO of Hospitality at One United Properties, and Andrei Diaconescu, Co-founder of the company. The Rotana team was invited to explore the local market and potential opportunities for introducing Rotana’s luxury hospitality expertise to Bucharest. Both companies share a strong commitment to innovation and high-end real estate development, and Rotana expressed a keen interest in expanding its portfolio in the region, with a particular emphasis on luxury and mixed-use developments.

“We are excited about the chance to explore the expanding market in Romania. This visit has intensified our interest in expanding Rotana’s presence in the region," said Makram El Zyr, Corporate Vice President of Development at Rotana.

“Bucharest is a vibrant city with significant potential for tourism development. We look forward to collaborating with One United Properties, a leading developer in Romania, and contributing to the city’s hospitality growth," stated Farhan Shubailat, Corporate Director of Development at Rotana.

One United Properties has recently entered the hospitality market with a premiere for Romania: the first Mondrian lifestyle hotel set to open in Bucharest aims to be a unique venue celebrating local culture while blending it with a vibrant contemporary atmosphere.

“We are always looking to showcase the city's potential to global players. Our mid and long-term objectives focus on attracting partners who share our vision for innovation and luxury in hospitality development, which will positively impact the local economy and tourism, " stated Riad Abi Haidar, CEO of Hospitality at One United Properties.

The strong interest from global players like Rotana and Yannick Alléno, who visited Bucharest last year to explore the market, aligns with broader market trends. According to the 2025 European Cities and Regions of the Future report by fDi Intelligence, a division of the Financial Times, Bucharest ranks fourth in Europe in terms of lifestyle and human capital, as well as business friendliness among major cities of the future, reflecting its evolution and increasing attractiveness for international investors. As Bucharest continues to develop as a hub for high-end hospitality and mixed-use real estate, companies like One United Properties play a crucial role in unlocking the city's full potential and connecting it with leading international brands.

ONE UNITED PROPERTIES (BVB: ONE) is the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and commercial real estate in Bucharest, Romania. One United Properties is an innovative company dedicated to accelerating the adoption of construction practices for safe, energy-efficient, sustainable, and healthy buildings, and has received numerous awards and recognitions for its superior sustainability, energy efficiency, and wellness. The company is publicly traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, and its shares are included in multiple indices such as BET, STOXX, MSCI, FTSE, ROTX and CEEplus.

Rotana Hotel Management Corporation PJSC is one of the leading hotel management companies in the Middle East. Africa, Eastern Europe and Turkey. With over 79 properties in operation and 38 under development, Rotana’s portfolio includes luxury hotels, resorts, and serviced apartments, offering world-class hospitality in prime locations across the region. Known for its personalised service and commitment to quality, Rotana continues to expand its presence in key international markets.

*This is a Press release.