Most Bucharesters believe their city is not clean enough, study shows

About two-thirds of Bucharest’s residents believe their city is not clean enough, according to data published by EU’s statistical office Eurostat, based on the results of a survey carried out in 109 European cities in 2015.

The residents of these cities had to respond to one question: “Generally speaking, please tell me if you are very satisfied, rather satisfied, rather unsatisfied or not at all satisfied with cleanliness of your city?”

The survey revealed that the residents of Ventspils in Latvia were the most satisfied with the cleanliness of their city, 99% saying that they were very or rather satisfied. Another Latvian city, Valmiera, came next (97% of residents being satisfied with the level of cleanliness in their city), followed by Oviedo in Spain and the city of Luxembourg (both 95%).

Among EU capitals, at least 80% of inhabitants were very or rather satisfied with the cleanliness of their city in Luxembourg (95%), Vienna (90%), Ljubljana (88%), Riga (81%) and Helsinki (80%), according to Eurostat. On the other hand, only 9% of inhabitants in Rome found their city clean enough, and less than half of the population was satisfied with this aspect in Bratislava (28%), Sofia (29%), Bucharest (37%), Madrid (38%), Budapest (39%), Athens (41%), Berlin (45%), Brussels (47%) and Paris (49%).

Survey highlights the cleanest cities in Romania

Irina Marica, [email protected]