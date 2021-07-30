Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 07/30/2021 - 11:46
Eco

Recycling campaign: Bucharest subway users can swap empty bottles for tickets

30 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest subway operator Metrorex will offer free tickets to passengers who recycle plastic/glass bottles or aluminum cans. The campaign, which will run between August 2 and August 20, aims to promote recycling and encourage people to travel by subway.

"Metrorex, in partnership with Eco Synergy and Rematholding, launches the first campaign that aims to encourage waste collection and recycling and increase citizens' interest in subway travel - a green, clean transport option," the subway operator said.

Passengers will be able to take the free tickets from the Dimitrie Leonida and Pipera subway stations. They will have to offer five plastic/glass bottles or aluminum cans for a free ride.

"Such campaigns are necessary to change citizens' behaviour on keeping the environment clean and unpolluted, and to promote the benefits of using underground transport," said Ștefan Paraschiv, General Manager of Metrorex.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andrei Gabriel Stanescu/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 07/30/2021 - 11:46
Eco

Recycling campaign: Bucharest subway users can swap empty bottles for tickets

30 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest subway operator Metrorex will offer free tickets to passengers who recycle plastic/glass bottles or aluminum cans. The campaign, which will run between August 2 and August 20, aims to promote recycling and encourage people to travel by subway.

"Metrorex, in partnership with Eco Synergy and Rematholding, launches the first campaign that aims to encourage waste collection and recycling and increase citizens' interest in subway travel - a green, clean transport option," the subway operator said.

Passengers will be able to take the free tickets from the Dimitrie Leonida and Pipera subway stations. They will have to offer five plastic/glass bottles or aluminum cans for a free ride.

"Such campaigns are necessary to change citizens' behaviour on keeping the environment clean and unpolluted, and to promote the benefits of using underground transport," said Ștefan Paraschiv, General Manager of Metrorex.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andrei Gabriel Stanescu/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 July 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian IT company makes strong debut on Bucharest Stock Exchange
28 July 2021
Events
George Enescu Festival: Romanian Athenaeum concerts held at full capacity
28 July 2021
Sports
Olympic rowing: Romanian athletes win gold and silver medals in Tokyo
27 July 2021
Culture
Romania’s Roșia Montană mining landscape added to UNESCO’s world heritage list
26 July 2021
Entertainment
Hoghilag tuberose could be the first flower in Romania to get European protection
28 July 2021
RI +
R-Create: Romanian-born startup aims to conquer Europe with returnable packaging solution
26 July 2021
Community
What I love about Romania - Thomas Hofmann (Germany): Bucharest has a dynamic and pioneering spirit
02 July 2021
Social
Several injured, one missing after explosion at largest oil refinery in Romania