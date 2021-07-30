Recycling campaign: Bucharest subway users can swap empty bottles for tickets

Bucharest subway operator Metrorex will offer free tickets to passengers who recycle plastic/glass bottles or aluminum cans. The campaign, which will run between August 2 and August 20, aims to promote recycling and encourage people to travel by subway.

"Metrorex, in partnership with Eco Synergy and Rematholding, launches the first campaign that aims to encourage waste collection and recycling and increase citizens' interest in subway travel - a green, clean transport option," the subway operator said.

Passengers will be able to take the free tickets from the Dimitrie Leonida and Pipera subway stations. They will have to offer five plastic/glass bottles or aluminum cans for a free ride.

"Such campaigns are necessary to change citizens' behaviour on keeping the environment clean and unpolluted, and to promote the benefits of using underground transport," said Ștefan Paraschiv, General Manager of Metrorex.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andrei Gabriel Stanescu/Dreamstime.com)