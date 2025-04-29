Bucharest Stock Exchange kicks off nominations for 2025 edition of BVB Arena

The Bucharest Stock Exchange officially launched the 2025 edition of the BVB Arena program with an event in Bucharest on Monday, April 28. During the same event, last year’s 15 finalists were honored in a book titled “BVB Arena: 15 companies for the growth of the Romanian economy and their success stories.”

The 2025 edition of the BVB Arena program comes with two novelties. First, the semi-finalist companies of the previous editions, from 2017 to the present, will be automatically nominated in this year's edition, if they meet the eligibility conditions and were not among the semi-finalist companies of the 2022, 2023 and 2024 editions.

Second, meetup events will replace workshops. They will take place in October-November 2025, where representatives of the finalist and semi-finalist companies will be able to meet in an informal, social setting to get to know each other and exchange ideas.

Between April 28 and May 31, entrepreneurs, the community formed around the companies, employees and partners, as well as members of the Nomination Committee can register the company whose potential they believe in on the www.bvbarena.ro platform.

Romanian companies that have at least 51% of their shareholders in resident individuals or/and legal entities, companies from all industries and of all sizes with a minimum condition of 3 years of activity or that in the last reported year the turnover is at least EUR 250,000 can be nominated in the program.

Next is a selection period in June made by members of the Nomination Committee, followed by the period from July 1-31, in which the public will vote for their favorite company.

Of the 15 finalist companies, the public vote will designate the first 3 winners of the 2025 edition. On August 1, the meeting of the Jury members will take place to designate the other 12 finalist companies. The BVB Arena 2025 Finalists Awards Gala will be held in September.

"We are now focusing on the current year, starting the nominations of new companies in our project. The goal of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, through this program, is to create an ‘arena’ where entrepreneurs can train, offering them all the necessary support to grow through the mechanisms of the capital market," mentioned Radu Hanga, President of BVB.

"We are pleased to continue our flagship project, BVB Arena, which has proven to be an ideal opportunity for BVB and the general public for 8 consecutive years to get to know local companies with considerable potential for development in more depth," added Adrian Tănase, CEO of BVB.

In September of last year, 15 Romanian finalist companies operating in various sectors of activity, such as: construction, agriculture, education, transport, IT&C, food industry, manufacturing industry were awarded during the BVB Arena Gala.

Abund Berry, Alezzi Beach Resort, Autonom, BlueSpace Technology, Bookzone, Boromir, De la Ferma cu Omenie, Edus Platform, Eturia, evomag, IT Genetics, Ivatherm, Mindit Services, Perla Harghitei and Răzvan Idicel were the finalists of 2024, and their stories became known to investors through the program.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)