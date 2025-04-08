Romania's Stock Exchange keeps bleeding amid global collapse

After a deep plunge taken at the opening on April 7, Romania's Stock Exchange has gradually recovered through the day, ending with a loss of 2.3% measured by the global index BET and even smaller declines posted by sectoral indices (-0.6% for the financial BET-FI index, -2.0% for the energy BET-NG index).

Overall, the equity capitalisation of the Bucharest Exchange dropped by 8.25% to RON 351 billion (EUR 70 billion), thus losing RON 32 billion (EUR 6.4 billion) in the three trading days since the US prompted a collapse of the global markets by imposing high tariffs against virtually all trade partners.

The 2.3% drop on April 7 brought BET's year-to-date performance into the negative territory (-1.4% YTD).

By comparison, the pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell by 3.7% on April 7, bringing the YTD performance to -6.4%, while capital markets around the world continue to react negatively to the customs duties imposed by the White House administration.

BET's performance on April 7 came amid declines in Purcari (BVB: WINE, -5.2%), TeraPlast Bistrita (BVB: TRP, -4.3%), Sphera Franchise (BVB: SFG, -4.2%), Transelectrica (BVB: TEL, -3.7%), One United Properties (BVB: ONE, -3.6%), Banca Transilvania (BVB: TLV, -3.2%), Transgaz (BVB: TRG, -3.1%) and Romgaz BVB: SNG, (-2.7%), Ziarul Financiar reported.

Only Electrica shares increased (+0.7%), recovering after a deep 11% plunge in the previous trading day.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Negotin8/Dreamstime.com)