Submitted by andreich on Mon, 05/17/2021 - 08:27
Bucharest public transport company ponders charging higher fares

17 May 2021
The director of the Bucharest Transport Company, Adrian Crit, announced that he wants to introduce an hourly fare on public transport, which will be RON 3 (EUR 0.6), and an annual subscription of up to RON 500 (EUR 100).

The new fares, although not entirely compatible with those currently in force, are seen as higher.

"A new tariff policy to align with what is happening in major cities is necessary taking into account the current context. We all know that the municipality’s budget, unfortunately, does not support certain services," the director of STB said, Profit.ro reported.

At this moment, the price of the trip is RON 1.3.

Recently, the possibility was introduced that, by SMS, the cost of the trip of RON 1.3 to cover an interval of one hour, regardless of how many means of transport are used. The new fares announced would mean a significant increase of the hourly price to RON 3.

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)

Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 17:20
11 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
.lumen: How the glasses created by a Romanian startup aid the mobility of the blind
Normal
11 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
.lumen: How the glasses created by a Romanian startup aid the mobility of the blind
