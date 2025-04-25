Bucharest Opera Festival returns for fourth edition in June

The Bucharest National Opera House will host the fourth edition of the Bucharest Opera Festival this summer, from June 15 to 24. The event brings together ten different opera, ballet, operetta, and musical-rock productions from major Romanian opera houses and two international guests.

Tickets for the festival are already available online and at the National Opera House ticket office.

This year’s edition promises a vibrant mix of artistic styles, featuring stage and concert opera performances, ballet productions, operettas, and even a rock musical. More than 1,500 musicians, dancers, and technical staff will take part in the ten-day celebration, the organizers said.

In addition to the Bucharest National Opera, the lineup includes companies such as the Romanian National Opera Iași, Romanian National Opera Timișoara, Hungarian Opera of Cluj-Napoca, Brașov Opera, “Nae Leonard” Opera and Ballet Theatre from Galați, and the Romanian Radio Chamber Orchestra. Two guest companies from abroad will also join the program: the Maria Bieșu National Opera and Ballet Theatre from Chișinău and the Ruse Opera from Bulgaria.

The 2025 program includes four fully staged operas, three ballets, one operetta, one musical, and one opera in concert, showcasing both international works and Romanian lyrical traditions. Highlights include performances of Nabucco, Cinderella, Faust, and Jesus Christ Superstar.

The program is available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Florin Ghidu/Dreamstime.com)