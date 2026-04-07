Bucharest district 4 mayor Daniel Băluță announced a plan to build a new park that will be named after United States president Donald J. Trump.

The new park is currently being developed next to the Tudor Arghezi park. Its name was chosen in honor of the American president and of Romania’s ties with the US, Băluță announced, according to HotNews.

In a video in which he appears alongside Băluță, Paolo Zampolli, the US Special Envoy for Global Partnerships, said that this year marks 250 years since the birth of the United States.

“We also have a small surprise, because in June it is also the birthday of our president, Donald J. Trump. After 20 minutes of negotiations with the mayor, we arrived at a wonderful gift for the president of the United States of America. It is about a beautiful new park that will appear, and that will be named…,” Zampolli said, immediately handing the microphone to the District 4 mayor.

“Donald Trump Park,” Băluță continued immediately, smiling.

“Mr. president, happy birthday in advance,” Trump’s envoy added.

The mayor motivated the choice in a later statement.

“Our community, that of District 4, can become part of a global story of friendship and respect between nations. This year, when the United States will celebrate 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the moment that marked the birth of the American nation, we too will be able to mark this in a special way,” the mayor said.

The neighboring Tudor Arghezi Park, developed by the District 4 City Hall on Metalurgiei Boulevard, was opened on September 20, 2023. The 4-hectare green space was built from scratch, with the total investment being approximately RON 40 million.

The park has areas dedicated to outdoor sports activities, such as a 1,670-meter athletics track, a bicycle track, a fitness area, a musical fountain, an ecological beach, a special space for pets, as well as a multi-level parking facility with 150 spaces.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Daniel Baluta on Facebook)