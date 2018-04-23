Bucharest to have 67 km of new bike lanes

The Technical-Economic Committee of the Ministry of Environment approved the project providing the construction of new bike lanes on a total distance of 67 km, the Bucharest City Hall announced last weekend. The total value of the project amounts to EUR 10 million, and work on the first section of 63.5 km could start in June, local Digi24 reported.

In total, there will be 240 km of bike lanes in Bucharest, and their construction will continue next year, the City Hall said.

The first section’s project comprises four routes, covering a distance of 63.5 km. It covers a total area of approximately 201,000 sqm. The four routes are Victoriei Square-Aviatorilor Blvd.-Beijing Blvd.-Nicolae Caranfil street-Pipera road-Alexandru Serbanescu street-Aerogarii Blvd.-DN1-Presei Libere Square-Kiseleff road-Constantin Prezan Blvd (route 1); Victoriei Square-Iancu de Hunedoara Blvd.-Stefan cel Mare road-Mihai Bravu road (route 2); Calea Victoriei-Regina Elisabeta Blvd.-Splaiul Independentei-Natiunile Unite Blvd. (route 3); and Libertatii Square-Constitutiei Square-Unirii Square-Decebal Blvd.-Basarabia Blvd.-National Stadium (route 4).

Moreover, the Bucharest City Hall also announced it aims to introduce a public bicycle transport system, which would include bike rental stations, parking lots and more vouchers for bike purchases. Bucharesters will receive 30,000 vouchers they can use to buy bicycles in 2018.

Local bicycle producer to launch smart bike sharing system in Bucharest

Irina Marica, [email protected]