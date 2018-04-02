Local bicycle producer to launch smart bike sharing system in Bucharest

Smart Bike Sharing, a company set up in March, will launch a bicycle rental service in Bucharest in mid-April, Andrei Botescu, the co-founder of local bicycle producer Atelierele Pegas told local Profit.ro.

The estimations show that about 100,000 people will use this service by the end of the year. The project required investments of EUR 3 million in the development of the software app, the anti-theft system and a fleet of 2,000 bicycles. Based on demand, the number of bikes may be supplemented in Bucharest, and then expanded to other cities across the country.

Through the Smart Bike Sharing system, the user can rent a bike for as much time as he needs and then leave it different spaces in the capital. The payment will be made by card, and the use of the service will involve an initial deposit of RON 69. A 30-minute ride will cost RON 1.9.

“The Ape Rider powered by Pegas project will be launched in mid-April. Currently, several bikes are in the city in the testing phase, as we’re checking all the errors that may appear on the route,” said Andrei Botescu.

Atelierele Pegas began its activity in 2011. In October 2015, electronics distribution company Network One Distribution (NOD), owned by local investor Iulian Stanciu, acquired a stake of 51.6% in the bike producer.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Bicietele Pegas on Facebook)