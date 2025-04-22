Bucharest National Opera to hold Byzantine music charity concert in May

The National Opera in Bucharest will host the "I Exist Too!" charity concert, featuring Byzantine music, in support of children diagnosed with autism, on May 26.

The goal of the concert is to raise the necessary funds to support families whose children have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorders. All proceeds from donations and ticket sales will go directly to these families to support therapeutic recovery programs, as well as to cover other special needs of these children.

The event is part of the project “Children Diagnosed with Autism Have the Right to an Independent Life!”, run by the ALTAIR Foundation, a non-governmental organization with over 20 years of activity in support of people in various vulnerable situations.

The concert, which will start at 7 PM, is meant to be a journey through the world of Byzantine music, with Maria Coman, Paula Seling, tenor Alin Stoica, alongside the Vox Medicalis Choir, a choir composed of doctors and pharmacists. The event will be conducted by conductors Dr. Tudor Ionescu, Tabita Mateiu, and Victoria Cioacă.

“The event is also a moment of reflection on the condition of those who, although living among us, are often invisible. Some of them are the children who fight daily with autism, a condition related to brain development that affects how a person perceives the surrounding world and how they communicate and socialize with others,” the organizers said.

Autism is a condition that cannot be cured, but early intervention can make it so half of those diagnosed with it can go on to live independent lives as adults.

(Photo source: Florin Ghidu | Dreamstime.com)