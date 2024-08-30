Bucharest ranked most affordable Eastern European capital for renters

Bucharest has been identified as the most affordable capital city for renters in Eastern Europe, according to a recent analysis by Storia, a real estate platform launched by OLX. The study also places Romania 13th out of 31 European countries in terms of rental affordability.

The affordability of rent is measured by the rent-to-income ratio, which compares the average rent to the average salary.

In Romania, the average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment outside central urban areas is approximately EUR 302, while the average net monthly salary is around EUR 1,040. This results in a rental affordability index of 0.29, positioning Romania favorably compared to other Central and Eastern European countries.

"Romania holds a favorable position regarding rental affordability, especially compared to other countries in Central and Eastern Europe. Despite significant rent increases in recent years, rents remain relatively affordable compared to average incomes," said Răzvan Ceapă, Head of Operations at Storia & OLX Imobiliare.

The analysis shows that Bucharest ranks 9th among European capitals for rental affordability. With an average net salary of just over EUR 1,200 per month and an average rent of EUR 359, the city has a rental affordability index of 0.3. This is on par with cities like Copenhagen, where both salaries and rents are significantly higher.

Bucharest is slightly cheaper than Sofia, which has a rental affordability index of 0.31 and significantly more affordable than Bratislava (0.41), Budapest and Warsaw (0.42), or Prague (0.44%).

The least affordable European capital is Lisbon, where the monthly rent is 76% of the average net salary.

(Photo source: Teodororoianu/Dreamstime.com)