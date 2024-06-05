Real Estate

Apartment prices defy expectations and keep rising in Romania’s first-tier cities

05 June 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Apartment prices in Romania’s first-tier cities continued to rise this year, by double-digit growth rates in some cases, such as Brasov, Bucharest, or Cluj-Napoca.

One year ago, in April 2023, 47.3% of the CFA analysts surveyed by CFA Romania Society expected residential prices to drop, and only 13% believed they would further increase.

In April 2024, some 70% of the same analysts see the residential properties’ prices as overvalued (73.9% in April 2023), and the rest of 30% consider they reflect properties’ value. Out of the surveyed analysts, 53% expect the prices to decrease, 23.5% expect price stability, and another 23.5% believe there is still room for higher prices. 

However, the data collected by Imobiliare.ro show that apartment prices increased by 18% y/y in Brasov, 11% in Bucharest, 10% in Cluj-Napoca, or 8.7% in Timisoara as of May, according to Ziarul Financiar.

In the case of new apartments in Bucharest, the prices (EUR 1,875/sqm on average) were 16% higher in May 2024 compared to May 2023.

The average value for apartments in Bucharest rose to a record of EUR 1,723/sqm, representing an annual advance of over 11%. A new maximum level was also reached in the segment of old apartments of EUR 1,705/sqm.

Cluj-Napoca remains the most expensive city in the country for buyers interested in an apartment. With an increase of 3% only in the last 30 days, the average price requested for new residential properties reached at the end of May the value of EUR 2,960/usable square meter.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Real Estate

Apartment prices defy expectations and keep rising in Romania’s first-tier cities

05 June 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Apartment prices in Romania’s first-tier cities continued to rise this year, by double-digit growth rates in some cases, such as Brasov, Bucharest, or Cluj-Napoca.

One year ago, in April 2023, 47.3% of the CFA analysts surveyed by CFA Romania Society expected residential prices to drop, and only 13% believed they would further increase.

In April 2024, some 70% of the same analysts see the residential properties’ prices as overvalued (73.9% in April 2023), and the rest of 30% consider they reflect properties’ value. Out of the surveyed analysts, 53% expect the prices to decrease, 23.5% expect price stability, and another 23.5% believe there is still room for higher prices. 

However, the data collected by Imobiliare.ro show that apartment prices increased by 18% y/y in Brasov, 11% in Bucharest, 10% in Cluj-Napoca, or 8.7% in Timisoara as of May, according to Ziarul Financiar.

In the case of new apartments in Bucharest, the prices (EUR 1,875/sqm on average) were 16% higher in May 2024 compared to May 2023.

The average value for apartments in Bucharest rose to a record of EUR 1,723/sqm, representing an annual advance of over 11%. A new maximum level was also reached in the segment of old apartments of EUR 1,705/sqm.

Cluj-Napoca remains the most expensive city in the country for buyers interested in an apartment. With an increase of 3% only in the last 30 days, the average price requested for new residential properties reached at the end of May the value of EUR 2,960/usable square meter.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

05 June 2024
Energy
Danish Eurowind Energy finalizes initial foundation of 48 MW Pecineaga wind farm in Romania
05 June 2024
Macro
Allianz Trade: Romania’s inflation rate remains highest in the region despite April decline
05 June 2024
Environment
LIFE with Bison: 14 European bison brought to Romania from Germany and Sweden
05 June 2024
Education
Western Romania: Timișoara West University to offer one-year study program in English law
05 June 2024
Real Estate
Apartment prices defy expectations and keep rising in Romania’s first-tier cities
04 June 2024
Defense
Finnish jets arrive in Romania for NATO Air Shielding mission
04 June 2024
Environment
Bucharest Green Belt civic initiative finds support across political spectrum as PM also signs memorandum
03 June 2024
Transport
Azerbaijan Airlines launches direct Bucharest-Baku flights