Justice

Head of Bucharest Military Hospital probed for EUR 1.6 mln fraud

17 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Commander of the Central Military Hospital in Bucharest, Major General Florentina Ioniță-Radu, was brought to the headquarters of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) on Thursday, October 16. She was questioned in a case investigating crimes of abuse of office, complicity in abuse of office, and usurpation of official positions. 

After the questioning, Ioniță-Radu was placed under judicial control with a bail of RON 1 million (EUR 200,000), judicial sources said, as reported by news agency Agerpres

According to the cited sources, investigators also imposed a ban on her from holding the position of manager of the medical unit.

Florentina Ioniță is accused by the DNA of abuse of office and complicity in this crime, as well as usurpation of office, in a case related to irregularities in the payment of salary rights to several hospital employees involved in a project financed from non-refundable European funds, the damage being over RON 8 million (EUR 1.6 million), sources familiar with the investigations told Agerpres.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Pană Tudor)

Normal
Justice

Head of Bucharest Military Hospital probed for EUR 1.6 mln fraud

17 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Commander of the Central Military Hospital in Bucharest, Major General Florentina Ioniță-Radu, was brought to the headquarters of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) on Thursday, October 16. She was questioned in a case investigating crimes of abuse of office, complicity in abuse of office, and usurpation of official positions. 

After the questioning, Ioniță-Radu was placed under judicial control with a bail of RON 1 million (EUR 200,000), judicial sources said, as reported by news agency Agerpres

According to the cited sources, investigators also imposed a ban on her from holding the position of manager of the medical unit.

Florentina Ioniță is accused by the DNA of abuse of office and complicity in this crime, as well as usurpation of office, in a case related to irregularities in the payment of salary rights to several hospital employees involved in a project financed from non-refundable European funds, the damage being over RON 8 million (EUR 1.6 million), sources familiar with the investigations told Agerpres.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Pană Tudor)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 October 2025
Energy
Romanian state-owned gas producer Romgaz sues European Commission over CO2 storage quotas
17 October 2025
Justice
Energy regulator probes gas company response following deadly explosion at Bucharest apartment building
17 October 2025
Tech
Microsoft: Romania ranks 52nd globally in terms of impact of cyberattacks in the first half of 2025
17 October 2025
Society
Three dead, many others injured after powerful explosion at apartment building in Bucharest
17 October 2025
Justice
Thousands of Ukrainian refugees interviewed by Romanian prosecutors investigating genocide
17 October 2025
Macro
Romanian PM Ilie Bolojan leans against minimum wage hike in January
17 October 2025
Business
Survey reveals cautious investment plans among Romanian companies
17 October 2025
Education
Romanian Lectorate at University of Cambridge offers open courses and cultural events