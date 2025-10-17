Head of Bucharest Military Hospital probed for EUR 1.6 mln fraud

The Commander of the Central Military Hospital in Bucharest, Major General Florentina Ioniță-Radu, was brought to the headquarters of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) on Thursday, October 16. She was questioned in a case investigating crimes of abuse of office, complicity in abuse of office, and usurpation of official positions.

After the questioning, Ioniță-Radu was placed under judicial control with a bail of RON 1 million (EUR 200,000), judicial sources said, as reported by news agency Agerpres.

According to the cited sources, investigators also imposed a ban on her from holding the position of manager of the medical unit.

Florentina Ioniță is accused by the DNA of abuse of office and complicity in this crime, as well as usurpation of office, in a case related to irregularities in the payment of salary rights to several hospital employees involved in a project financed from non-refundable European funds, the damage being over RON 8 million (EUR 1.6 million), sources familiar with the investigations told Agerpres.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Pană Tudor)