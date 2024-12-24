Bucharest mayor reaffirms presidential candidacy, advocates for change in Romanian politics

Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan has reiterated his intention to run as an independent candidate in the presidential elections next year, saying Romania needs a new way of doing politics. His announcement came in response to the ruling coalition’s recent presentation of their presidential candidate - former Liberal leader Crin Antonescu.

Dan first announced his intention to run for president earlier this month, saying he is open to discussions with the pro-European parties to support his bid. Now, after the ruling alliance announced their own candidate, the Bucharest mayor expressed confidence in the electorate’s ability to make informed decisions.

“I firmly believe Romania needs a new way of doing politics - one rooted in clarity, transparency, and real solutions, without compromises or behind-the-scenes deals,” Nicușor Dan said in a post on social media.

“The coalition parties have announced their own candidate, but I trust that Romanians will carefully analyze each of our pasts and our visions for the future. Their vote will be informed and deliberate,” he added.

He also said that politics doesn’t have to be just black-and-white, highlighting the potential for reform-minded individuals across the political spectrum.

“There are good-faith individuals in every party who want change and are tired of the ‘good enough’ mentality. Together, we must build a functional state based on merit and professionalism,” Dan stated.

Further on, the mayor said, “It’s time to free state institutions from the influence of political cliques” and restore them to serving the citizens, as “Romania deserves an administration that works for the people, not for obscure interests.”

Nicușor Dan’s vision for the country, he stated, is simple: “A just, modern, and forward-looking Romania.”

Romania is set to hold presidential elections again in 2025 after the Constitutional Court (CCR) decided to annul this year’s entire presidential election process following declassified reports alleging Russian involvement in cyber activities aimed at undermining the integrity of the first round of the presidential elections.

The new government, sworn in on December 23, will be tasked with setting the 2025 dates for the presidential elections.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)