Bucharest Marathon to disqualify runners who use headphones during the race

The Bucharest International Marathon will disqualify runners who use headphones during the race, Adevarul reported. This comes after the event banned the use of headphones five years ago.

The event takes place this weekend, on October 12 and October 13.

“The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) recommends a ban on the use of headphones (with the exception of hearing aids) at street running races. The use of headphones distracts from the surroundings and generates the risk of not hearing the acoustic signals of intervention teams (ambulance, police, firefighters) or the route directions given by the organizers, referees or volunteers. In the US and the UK, the ban is part of the rules of national athletics federations and is compulsory, while in Europe the decision is taken by the running event organizers,” the organizers of the event explained.

Bucharest Running Club decided five years ago to ban the use of headphones at the events it organizes, namely the Bucharest Marathon, the Bucharest Half Marathon, and Bucharest Family & 10K. This is included in the rules of every race.

The Bucharest International Marathon is expected to gather over 20,000 athletes at its races: the 42-kilometer marathon, 21-km half-marathon, 10k race, 2.5 km popular race, and the children’s race.

(Photo: Bucharest Marathon Facebook Page)