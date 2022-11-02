Bucharest Jewish Film Festival holds 12th edition this month

The 12th edition of the Bucharest Jewish Film Festival will kick off on November 15 with a selection of movies signed by renowned directors, concerts, exhibitions, and conferences.

The festival, scheduled to end on November 21, will take place in several venues in Bucharest, namely the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant, Cervantes Institute, the National History Museum of Romania, Cinema Union, JCC Community Center, and Bucharest National Opera.

The organizers said that the films and events of the festival had been selected to provide the widest possible view of Jewish culture, values and traditions, as well as the challenges of the Jewish people around the world.

Daniel Raim's Fiddler's Journey to the Big Screen will open the festival, according to News.ro, while From Cairo to the Cloud: The World of the Cairo Geniza directed by Michelle Paymar will be the event's last screening. The detailed program will be made available on the festival's official website Bjff.ro.

Bucharest Jewish Film Festival is part of a network that includes 200 events organized around the world under the Jewish Film Festival brand.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Bucharest Jewish Film Festival)