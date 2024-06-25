Calea Victoriei avenue in downtown in Bucharest will host an international street theater event on the weekend of June 29-30. International artists from Italy, France, and Spain will perform as part of the 'Open Streets, Bucharest – Urban Promenade' project, offering an electrifying summer weekend with unique and vibrant experiences for all attendees.

The large-scale fantastic characters from the famous Harry Potter series from Spain, the giant luminous Electro Frogs from France, the flag-waving group Flag Wavers, and the band Puglia Street Band from Italy will meet the public of Bucharest to animate Calea Victoriei, along the pedestrian route between Revolutiei Square and the National Military Circle.

Performances will take place between 10 AM and 9 PM. Each group will perform five shows of approximately 30 minutes each, both on Saturday, June 29, and Sunday, June 30.

The giant inflatable Harry Potter characters from Spain will greet passers-by on Calea Victoriei, Saturday at 10:10 AM and 11:10 AM, and Sunday at 6:10 PM, 7:10 PM, and 8:10 PM.

Electro Frogs is a unique show that combines the adventurous spirit of Dr. Frankenstein, the satirical humor of Gargantua, and the charm of Kermit the Frog. The three characters dedicate themselves to fun and merriment in the middle of the capital, inviting everyone to take part in a unique roaming experience. They will be on Calea Victoriei Saturday at 10:30 AM and 11:30 AM, and on Sunday from 6:30 PM, 7:30 PM, and 8:30 PM.

Flag Wavers, with an impressive history dating back to 1966 in Fossano, Italy, will perform unique flag-handling shows on both days of the weekend, Saturday at 10:20 AM and 11:20 AM, and Sunday at 6:20 PM, 7:20 PM, 8:20 PM. The group has solidified its international reputation by presenting remarkable performances in various corners of the world, from Japan to Argentina and from Canada to Norway. Their choreography is accompanied by an orchestra composed of drums and trumpets playing medieval music, adding a vibrant and competitive element to the performance.

The dynamic band Puglia Street Band from Italy brings a burst of energy to the streets of Bucharest, with five performances of the itinerant show that blurs the line between the band and the audience, Saturday at 10:00 AM and 11:00 AM, and Sunday at 6:00 PM, 7:00 PM, and 8:00 PM.

(Photo source: ARCUB)