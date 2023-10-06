Bucharest Gaming Week kicks off hybrid 2023 edition

Bucharest Gaming Week, the largest event of its kind in Romania, starts its 2023 edition on October 7. The main event will be hosted by the Parliament Palace on October 14-15, bringing into the limelight the best-known gaming content creators in Romania and the newest video games released this year.

On until October 15, the event holds a hybrid edition this year, combining on-site events at various venues with online live streams.

In the three halls of the Palace of Parliament—Unirii, Take Ionescu, and I.I.C. Brătianu—gamers will have the chance to meet with Romania’s most popular streamers and vloggers.

Among the content creators announced for Bucharest Gaming Week are IHATEPINK, Theo Zeciu, Bercea, Lectură, Gannicus, Salbaticu’ Sebi, Ovvy, iSilent, Mădălin, Tudor Buțan, Andu, meitii, Luca Luk, Werty, Antonia, Bobospider, karinul, Adrii, IceManLucky, and more. They will organize demo tournaments in their favorite games alongside their community members and participate in meet & greet sessions, where they’ll share stories and engage with their fans.

The list of games launched this year that gamers will be able to play at the event include Counter-Strike 2, Mortal Kombat 1, Baldur’s Gate III, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and many more. Not to be missed are also the most popular games of the moment like Minecraft, Stumble Guys, League of Legends, Fortnite, and Valorant.

Bucharest Gaming Week kicks off with a series of live streams on October 7-8, however, where some of the most popular influencers will challenge their communities with missions related to the currently trending games.

Various other events, from game development workshops for high school students to cybersecurity-themed conferences, will be held from October 7 to 13 in several venues in the city.

Students from Tudor Vianu and Mihai Viteazul high schools in Bucharest will participate in presentations and workshops at Amber and Gameloft studios. Meanwhile, on October 13, during the Bucharest Cybersecurity Conference, a roundtable discussion will be held in partnership with Sigurantaonline.ro, DNSC, and the Romanian Police, focusing on the dangers players face online.

Bucharest Gaming Week has also partnered with After x Image, Romania’s first visual culture festival, to provide visitors with the opportunity to try some of the most popular video games developed in Romania. The After x Image main stage event will take place at Mindspace Business District on October 7 and 8.

Last but not least, the gathering spots for the passionate gaming community, such as GeekHub Bucharest, 1UP Gamers Pub, and Nexus Gaming, are preparing a series of activities and contests where attendees can win invitations to the central event at the Palace of Parliament.

The central event takes place on Saturday and Sunday, October 14 and 15, starting at 10:00 AM. Entry to the Palace of Parliament is through Constitutiei Square. Tickets for Bucharest Gaming Week can be purchased at iabilet.ro and directly at the venue.

(Photo source: the organizers)