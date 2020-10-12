Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

Politics

Bucharest to host EU's new cybersecurity center

10 December 2020
Bucharest will host the European Cybersecurity Industrial, Technology, and Research Competence Centre, which is meant to improve cyber-resilience and support cybersecurity research across the EU.

It will be the first EU agency Romania hosts, foreign affairs minister Bogdan Aurescu noted when making the announcement. 

Bucharest was chosen from a list of cities that included Brussels, Munich, Warsaw, Vilnius, Luxembourg, and León (Spain).

In its application to host the center, Romania highlighted the "broad pool of IT&C specialists due to its excellent education system in this area" and that it ranks third in the EU statistics referring to the women ICT specialists, much above the EU average. A total of 24% of ICT graduates in Romania are female.

Bucharest also hosts the Cybercrime Program Office of the Council of Europe (C-PROC). This assists countries in strengthening their legal systems capacity to respond to the challenges posed by cybercrime.

The center will implement cybersecurity-related financial support from Horizon Europe and the Digital Europe Program. 

The new center is expected to bring some 30 jobs to Bucharest, going up to an estimated 80, Politico.eu reported.

"Hub for high tech and innovation, featuring a thriving digital ecosystem, dynamic and young, Romania's capital will take this task in a responsible and dedicated manner, to the benefit of the entire European Union," Romania's permanent representation to the EU said

Commenting on the announcement, president Klaus Iohannis called it "an exceptional diplomatic success of Romania" and highlighted the opportunity "to contribute to the cybersecurity of all EU member states, supporting research and innovation in this area."

(Photo: Viorel Dudau/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

(Photo: Viorel Dudau/ Dreamstime)

