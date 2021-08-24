Bucharest International Dance Film Festival returns with a new edition in September

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

The seventh edition of the Bucharest International Dance Film Festival (BIDFF), scheduled for September 1-5, will bring a mix of arts and tech to the audience. This year’s theme is Potential Worlds.

The event takes place in several venues in the capital.

In addition to the competitive sections for short films and four internationally awarded documentaries, its program includes a selection of nine VR films, which will be available to the public at /SAC @ MALMAISON from September 3 to 5.

“Cosmogony,” a live digital performance in which virtual dancers appear in real-time video-mapped on the facade of Odeon Theatre in Bucharest, is scheduled for Saturday, September 4.

BIDFF also invites Bucharest residents and tourists to join the global community of users of the innovative Dance Trail app created by Gilles Jobin. Dance Trail is an augmented reality dance piece in the form of an iOS app available for free download on the App Store that enables users to bring virtual dancers into the real world through their smartphone or tablet.

The complete program of the festival and other details are available here.

(Photo source: the organizers)