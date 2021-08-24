Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 08/24/2021 - 11:35
Events

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Bucharest International Dance Film Festival returns with a new edition in September

24 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The seventh edition of the Bucharest International Dance Film Festival (BIDFF), scheduled for September 1-5, will bring a mix of arts and tech to the audience. This year’s theme is Potential Worlds.

The event takes place in several venues in the capital.

In addition to the competitive sections for short films and four internationally awarded documentaries, its program includes a selection of nine VR films, which will be available to the public at /SAC @ MALMAISON from September 3 to 5.

“Cosmogony,” a live digital performance in which virtual dancers appear in real-time video-mapped on the facade of Odeon Theatre in Bucharest, is scheduled for Saturday, September 4.

BIDFF also invites Bucharest residents and tourists to join the global community of users of the innovative Dance Trail app created by Gilles Jobin. Dance Trail is an augmented reality dance piece in the form of an iOS app available for free download on the App Store that enables users to bring virtual dancers into the real world through their smartphone or tablet.

The complete program of the festival and other details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 07/26/2021 - 08:40
13 August 2021
RI +
Romania travel: Experiences to consider this summer holiday
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 08/24/2021 - 11:35
Events

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Bucharest International Dance Film Festival returns with a new edition in September

24 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The seventh edition of the Bucharest International Dance Film Festival (BIDFF), scheduled for September 1-5, will bring a mix of arts and tech to the audience. This year’s theme is Potential Worlds.

The event takes place in several venues in the capital.

In addition to the competitive sections for short films and four internationally awarded documentaries, its program includes a selection of nine VR films, which will be available to the public at /SAC @ MALMAISON from September 3 to 5.

“Cosmogony,” a live digital performance in which virtual dancers appear in real-time video-mapped on the facade of Odeon Theatre in Bucharest, is scheduled for Saturday, September 4.

BIDFF also invites Bucharest residents and tourists to join the global community of users of the innovative Dance Trail app created by Gilles Jobin. Dance Trail is an augmented reality dance piece in the form of an iOS app available for free download on the App Store that enables users to bring virtual dancers into the real world through their smartphone or tablet.

The complete program of the festival and other details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 07/26/2021 - 08:40
13 August 2021
RI +
Romania travel: Experiences to consider this summer holiday
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks