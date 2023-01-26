Social

Bucharest, several counties in Romania under rain, snow and blizzard alerts

26 January 2023
Romanian meteorologists have issued two yellow weather warnings for rain, snow and blizzard covering Bucharest and several other counties in the southwest and southeast parts of the country. Snowfall accumulations of up to 15 cm are expected in the capital by Sunday, according to Euronews Romania.

The first Code Yellow warning of rain, freezing rain and blizzard comes into effect at 18:00 on January 26 and expires Friday at 10:00. It covers Oltenia, part of Muntenia, and the Southern and Curvature Carpathians.

Meteorologists forecast snow for the counties of Mehedinți, Gorj, Dolj, Vâlcea, Argeș, Dâmbovița and Prahova, and rain, sleet and locally freezing rain in Bucharest and the counties of Olt, Teleorman, Giurgiu, and Ilfov. Snow and blizzard are also expected in the Southern and Curvature Carpathians.

Snow alert

The second Yellow Code warning of rain, snow, blizzard and strong wind will take effect at 10:00 on Friday and expire at 22:00 on Saturday. It covers Dobrogea, Muntenia, the Southern Carpathians, the south of Moldova and the Eastern Carpathians.

At first, there will be a mix of snow, sleet and rain in the low areas of Muntenia and Moldova, and then snow will take over. In Dobrogea, it will mostly rain on Friday, but then it will slowly start to snow. In these areas, locally and temporarily, the wind will intensify to speeds of 50-60 km/h, blowing the snow.

Meanwhile, snow and blizzard are expected in the Southern Carpathians and locally in the Eastern Carpathians.

Snow warning

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photos:  | Dreamstime.com & ANM website)

1

