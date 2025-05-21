Education

Bucharest ranked among Europe’s most expensive cities for international schooling

21 May 2025

Bucharest is among the priciest European cities for international education, ranking 13th out of 32 in new research by the International Schools Database comparing international school fees in 2024. The Romanian capital surpasses the average, placing it ahead of cities in countries typically associated with lower education costs.

Switzerland and the United Kingdom were the most expensive countries in Europe for international schools, with median prices exceeding USD 20,000 per year.

In Zurich, one can expect to pay a median price of USD 30,738 per year for international schooling - the highest median price in the whole European region. London and other locations in Switzerland offered slightly lower median prices, with Lausanne at USD 25,038 per year, Geneva at USD 24,090, and London at USD 23,604.

In contrast, the report said that Spain had the cheapest median costs for international schooling. Three of the five cheapest median prices found in Europe were Tenerife (the cheapest of all at USD 4,903 per year), Valencia (USD 6,585), and Alicante - Costa Blanca (USD 6,616). 

Bucharest also stands out in Eastern Europe for its high costs, ranking 13th in the European ranking. The cost in the Romanian capital ranges from a minimum of USD 5,734 to a maximum of USD 25,867, and a median of USD 13,032. 

The International Schools Database also released a global ranking, which shows that the three most expensive countries in the world for international schools were the United States, China, and Switzerland.

Of the 10 cities with the highest median prices per year for international schools, three were located in the US (New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, and Washington D.C area), four in China (Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou), and three in Switzerland (Zurich, Lausanne - Vaud, and Geneva).

On the other hand, the least expensive region overall for international education was Africa.

The European report is available here, while the global version can be found here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tero Vesalainen/Dreamstime.com)

