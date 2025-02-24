New eco initiatives in Bucharest: Educational park space, Dâmbovița River project secure funding

The Bucharest Community Foundation has announced funding for two new projects aimed at enhancing climate resilience in the Romanian capital by implementing sustainable ecological solutions to improve urban infrastructure and environmental quality. The projects were selected through the sixth round of the Environmental Platform for Bucharest initiative.

Out of 16 eligible proposals, the jury chose to finance projects led by the Văcărești Natural Park Association and Nod Makerspace, both of which promise to have a significant impact on the city's urban environment and local community resilience.

The foundation has allocated RON 256,500 for the Dâmbovița Apă Dulce - Debarcaderul Timpuri Noi/Dâmbovița Sweet Water - Timpuri Noi Dock project and RON 243,500 for the Soluții Verzi pentru Lumea Copiilor/Green Solutions for the Children's World initiative.

The Văcărești Natural Park Association will implement the Green Solutions for the Children's World project in Lumea Copiilor Park, creating an innovative educational space based on nature-based solutions. The initiative will focus on rainwater reuse by developing a rainwater collection garden and a pond to support biodiversity and sustainable water resource management.

The project will also establish a climate park featuring thematic trails, urban meadows, and community activities, while organizing at least ten educational and volunteer programs to promote environmental best practices among children and residents.

Meanwhile, Nod Makerspace’s Dâmbovița Sweet Water - Timpuri Noi Dock project is part of a broader effort to revitalize the Dâmbovița River. The initiative will transform an abandoned space along the riverbank into an accessible, functional, and sustainable public area.

Plans include the creation of a relaxation space with water access and sustainable lighting, the organization of over ten events focused on climate resilience - including debates, cultural programs, and water sports activities - and a public awareness campaign reaching over 200,000 people to highlight the river’s role in urban climate adaptation.

(Photo source: Fundația Comunitară București)