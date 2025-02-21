Public petition urges for stricter fines for illegal tree cutting in Bucharest

A public petition addressed to the General Council of Bucharest (CGMB) has been signed by over 2,000 people, calling for significantly harsher penalties for illegal tree cutting in the city's green spaces.

Initiated by the local group Parcul IOR Dispare/IOR Park Disappears and supported by the IOR-Titan Civic Initiative Group, residents of District 3 and various local organizations demand stronger actions against those who illegally cut down trees, particularly in areas such as the retroceded section of IOR Park, where more than 1,500 trees have been felled without authorization, according to a press release.

Fines for illegal tree cutting in Bucharest currently range from RON 25 to RON 50 per tree, an amount deemed insufficient to discourage the destruction of urban green areas, the IOR-Titan Civic Initiative Group noted. The petition asks for an increase in fines to at least RON 2,500 per tree, a measure residents hope will help halt these damaging practices.

"In recent years, we have witnessed the systematic destruction of IOR Park through illegal deforestation disguised as 'pruning' and dubious land restitutions. It is unacceptable that a city like Bucharest is losing its green lungs due to negligence and real estate interests. We urge the authorities to take firm and swift action to protect our green spaces and penalize those responsible," said Cristian Șoimaru, president of the IOR-Titan Civic Initiative Group.

The CGMB has already proposed a resolution (HCGMB 278/11.07.2023) aimed at raising penalties, and advocates are pushing for swift adoption to preserve the city's natural heritage, the same source said.

Alongside the petition, the IOR-Titan Civic Initiative Group has launched a fundraising campaign to support ongoing and future legal actions, as well as assist local residents who are fighting daily against unlawful deforestation in IOR Park. Funds raised will be used "to continue legal efforts to annul the abusive restitution of IOR Park, approved in 2005 under former mayor Adriean Videanu for the benefit of real estate developers."

Additionally, the funds will cover legal costs to hold accountable those responsible for the park's destruction and provide legal assistance to residents who have been harassed or even physically attacked by individuals claiming ownership of the parkland. According to the civic group, over ten people have been assaulted by chainsaw workers, security guards, and even some law enforcement officers.

