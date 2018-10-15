Bucharest City Hall to buy buses and trolleybuses worth EUR 105 mln

The Bucharest City Hall wants to buy 100 autonomous trolleybuses and 130 hybrid buses for an estimated RON 488 million (EUR 105 million).

The municipality hopes to cover 70% of the investment with subsidies from the Environment Fund, local Profit.ro reported.

The City Hall will apply for the grants offered by the Environment Fund, from the revenues obtained through the sale of emission certificates.

The Bucharest City Hall also signed a contract with Turkish group Otokar earlier this year for the purchase of 400 Euro 6 buses worth RON 458 million (EUR 100 million) plus VAT.

[email protected]