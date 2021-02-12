Bucharest’s main airport to operate with fewer check-in counters and boarding gates due to low traffic

The COVID-19 pandemic has seriously affected air traffic, especially international traffic, and Bucharest’s Henri Coanda Airport (also known as the Otopeni airport) was also hit by this crisis. As a result, the airport will operate with fewer check-in desks and boarding gates starting February 16, Hotnews.ro reported.

Thus, for the processing of passengers on the Departures flow, only 52 check-in counters will be opened (from 53 to 104), located in the new area of the terminal, the Bucharest Airports National Company (CNAB) said. Meanwhile, a waiting area will be arranged in the space corresponding to counters 1-52.

At the same time, the boarding area will operate with a reduced number of boarding gates proportional to the traffic values, respectively with 14 boarding gates for international flights.

The measures will enter into force on February 16, 08:00, and will be maintained until there is a significant increase in the number of passengers and aircraft movements, CNAB also said.

(Photo source: Facebook/Bucharest Airports)