Romania’s Brukenthal Museum closes to raise awareness on cultural heritage protection after Dutch museum heist

Following the recent theft at the Drents Museum in the Netherlands, the Brukenthal National Museum in Romania has decided to close temporarily to raise awareness about the importance of protecting cultural heritage. From January 27 to 31, the museum will close its doors in a symbolic act to highlight the critical need for safeguarding national cultural assets.

"You've been robbed too! Museums matter! A campaign by the Brukenthal National Museum to support museums and their employees, raising awareness and alerting about the protection of national cultural heritage!" - reads the institution's announcement.

Several archaeological pieces from the Dacia - Empire of Gold and Silver exhibition showcasing Dacian treasures from Romania were stolen this past weekend after an explosion at the Drents Museum in the Netherlands. Among them, the famous golden Helmet of Coțofenești, c.a. 450 BC, and three Dacian bracelets, which belonged to the National History Museum of Romania.

In this context, between January 27 and 31, the Brukenthal Museum said it would host discussions focused on security and the protection of cultural property while launching an awareness campaign both online and through printed materials.

Founded in 1817, the Brukenthal National Museum is the oldest in Romania, housing the country's most important collection of European art. It also manages over 1.6 million items, including pieces returned to the Evangelical Church in Sibiu.

The museum has experienced the trauma of art theft firsthand, with the infamous 1968 robbery of eight paintings, four of which were recovered. This chapter was revisited in the museum's 2022 exhibition, "The Great Brukenthal Heist," which explored the long-lasting emotional and institutional impact of the theft.

The recent theft in the Netherlands, along with similar incidents in Europe, has prompted the Brukenthal Museum to emphasize the importance of both protecting and preserving cultural heritage. The museum's leadership has repeatedly called for stronger security measures, including increased investment in safety systems, staff training, and the proper restoration of historical buildings.

Moreover, in its announcement, the Brukenthal Museum has also drawn attention to the need for political action to ensure the long-term preservation of national heritage. They stress that museums are not just about exhibitions and cultural events but are vital custodians of a nation's history.

The Brukenthal Museum calls for increased investment in Romania's cultural infrastructure, alongside the country's other pressing needs like highways, hospitals, and schools. The museum emphasizes that the preservation of cultural heritage is a vital part of the country's future and must be treated with the urgency and respect it deserves.

According to media reports on the robbery of Dacian artifacts from the Drents Museum, the Dutch police have retraced the route of the car used by the thieves in the museum break-in and are investigating a suspect with unusual behavior who visited the exhibition before the heist. Dutch media reports that authorities do not rule out the involvement of the Remmo clan from Germany, known for its museum thefts, according to Biziday.ro.

