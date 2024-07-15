British School of Bucharest and COBIS unite educators and students from around the world at the STEAM Conference & Student Leadership Weekend

News from Companies

The British School of Bucharest (BSB) is delighted to announce the forthcoming Inspiring a Passion for Innovation – STEAM Conference & Student Leadership Weekend. These events are set to gather educators and students from around the globe, aiming to share knowledge, ignite innovation, and cultivate leadership skills.

The prestigious COBIS Conferences, known for their exemplary standards, are managed and organised by COBIS. Both events will take place in November on the BSB Campus.

BSB: A Legacy of Excellence

Founded in 2000, the British School of Bucharest provides a top-tier British education for students aged 2 to 18. Following the National Curriculum of England, the programme caters to a diverse international student body, fostering intellectual curiosity, critical thinking, and global citizenship.

As an accredited COBIS training school, BSB also hosts professional development conferences, particularly focusing on staff leadership development.

Inspiring a Passion for Innovation – STEAM Conference

This special event is crafted for educators and STEAM partners to explore cutting-edge approaches to STEAM education, exchange best practices, and build professional networks. It will bring together Teachers, Middle Leaders, and Senior Leaders to discuss effective strategies for delivering STEAM education to students and schools.

What You Will Gain

Participants will learn to foster student collaboration and innovation, design projects that maximise learning opportunities, explore successful STEAM project models, develop frameworks to boost student engagement, understand technology’s role in interdisciplinary learning, enhance creativity and problem-solving skills, integrate complex STEAM projects cost-effectively, nurture students' sense of purpose and resilience, and discover marketing strategies for their STEAM projects.

Student Leadership Weekend

BSB is equally excited to present the Student Leadership Weekend, designed specifically for Sixth Form students.

What You Will Gain

Students will gain a deep understanding of management and leadership principles, attain an internationally recognised Level 3 Award in Principles of Management and Leadership, learn effective coaching methods, explore impactful project management strategies, refine public speaking skills, and develop team management techniques. Staff will also have the opportunity to achieve a Level 3 Mental Health First Aid Supervisor qualification.

BSB: Setting the Standard as a Top-Tier Educational Institution

The British School of Bucharest is committed to delivering high-quality British education that encourages intellectual curiosity and a global perspective. With a diverse and inclusive community representing over 65 nationalities, BSB provides a vibrant environment where students excel both academically and personally. It’s not by chance that BSB graduates consistently gain admission to prestigious universities worldwide, reflecting an unwavering dedication to academic excellence.

*This is a Press release.