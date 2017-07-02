British bike tourist dies, two others injured after being hit by car in Romania

A British tourist died and two others were injured after they were hit by a car while riding their bikes on a road in Tulcea county, Eastern Romania.

A 20-year old Romanian driver caused the accident. The British tourists were aged 56 to 60, according to News.ro.

Several SMURD rescue crews went to the accident site, including a helicopter.

One of the tourists was in cardio-respiratory arrest when the rescue crew arrived and couldn’t be saved. Another one suffered head trauma, chest trauma and arm injuries and was taken to Galati hospital by helicopter. The third one suffered a head trauma and was taken to the Tulcea hospital. He was conscious.

The Police are investigating the circumstances of the accident. The driver was detained for questioning.

Road accidents kill some 1,900 people annually in Romania

(Photo source: ISU Tulcea, via News.ro)