Bringo app-based delivery service expands to 23 Romanian cities

Bringo has become the personalized shopping service with the broadest coverage in Romania after launching operations in 5 new cities (Oradea, Satu Mare, Baia Mare, Roman and Ramnicu Valcea) in July, Wall-street.ro reported.

The number of towns Bringo covers in Romania thus increased to 23. The service was already available in Bucuresti, Iasi, Cluj, Constanta, Botosani, Suceava, Piatra Neamt, Pitesti, Braila, Galati, Focsani, Buzau, Brasov, Timisoara, Drobeta Turnu Severin, Targu Jiu, Ploiesti, and Sibiu.

Through the app, users can buy products from hypermarkets, pharmacies, pet-shops, toy stores, or florists at the cost of physical stores and have them delivered at home. Bringo adds no margin to the price in the stores.

The app is available for free in the App Store and Google Play.

The largest partner of the application is retailer Carrefour Romania, with a range of more than 50,000 products, operating in Bringo with all hypermarket and supermarket stores.

Bringo is a digital application, the first of its kind in the country, developed by a Romanian team. In 2016, Carrefour Romania listed its stores in the Bringo platform, and in 2017 it became a partner, taking over the majority stake.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

