Romanian lender BRD launches online tech publication
04 June 2019
BRD, the third-biggest lender in Romania, part of French group Societe Generale, has launched Mindcraft Stories, an online publication dedicated to science and technology. The publication focuses on new technologies, innovation and the Romanian scientific environment, among others.

“Why are we talking about science? Because we are aware of the extraordinary potential of the young generation of technology creators in Romania, alongside whom we have understood that even the simplest technology we interact with is the result of significant efforts, of those who dare have a vision and build for the future,” said Flavia Popa, BRD Secretary General.

Mindcraft Stories completes the Mindcraft – development hub and BRD {code} platforms, through which BRD supports technology creators in Romania by helping robotics teams, competitions and labs. BRD also supports the Scena9 cultural journalism platform and the Scoala9 education journalism platform as well as treizecizero.ro, a website that specializes in tennis news.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

40