Brasov featured in National Geographic article on 25 best places in the world to travel to in 2025

National Geographic, one of the most well-known publications globally, published an article on the 25 best places in the world to travel to in 2025, a list which includes the Romanian city of Brasov.

The author of the list, Karen Carmichael, says that travelers should set their sights on Brasov due to the Via Transilvanica, which was also featured on TIME’s 2024 list of the world’s greatest places. The 1,400 km trail connects as many as 12 UNESCO World Heritage sites.

“The medieval city of Brasov is the gateway to the Transylvania region, a land of ancient forests, rustic villages, and Carpathian peaks.​​ And with its new airport - Romania’s first in 50 years - Dracula’s homeland is more approachable,” the National Geographic article says.

The feature also details the Via Transilvanica itself, a trail that “runs 870 miles from the Ukrainian border to the Danube. The Terra Saxonum section of the route passes through Saxon hamlets and the 12th-century town of Sighişoara, a UNESCO World Heritage site, while the Terra Dacica section winds among vineyards and Dacian fortresses.”

Also on the National Geographic list are places like Antigua (Guatemala), Ocala National Forest (Florida), Bangkok (Thailand), Raja Ampat (Indonesia) and others.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sorin Colac | Dreamstime.com)