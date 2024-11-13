Entertainment

City Hall says Brașov has the tallest natural Christmas tree in Romania

13 November 2024

A natural Christmas tree was recently installed in Sfatului Square in downtown Brașov, one of the popular mountain resorts in the country, and the City Hall says it is the tallest in Romania. 

The tree reaches an impressive height of 29 meters, with 26 meters visible above ground, making it one of the tallest ever displayed in Brașov, the same source said. 

Weighing approximately 17 tons, the Christmas tree was sourced from Brașov’s own land in Poiana Brașov, near the Stâna Turistică pasture.

The official festive lighting ceremony, featuring millions of lights, is set for November 29, marking the start of the holiday season in Brașov.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Primăria Municipiului Brașov)

1

