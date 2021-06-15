Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 08:36
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB
 

Raiffeisen Romania lends EUR 0.4 mln to major Romanian shirt maker

15 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian shirt manufacturer Braiconf received financing of EUR 400,000 from Raiffeisen Bank, guaranteed by EximBank, under the state aid scheme COVID-19, dedicated to large companies.

The funds will be used to cover the company's payments to suppliers, salaries, taxes to the state budget, and social insurance.

"This financing package supports us at a very important time for the company and will be used for our business in optimal conditions. We have ambitious plans, through which we want to bring the Bariconf brand in the 21st century, in a sector such as the textile industry, in the extraordinary conditions we live in. We went through a year full of challenges, and one of our biggest concerns was the security of human resources and, at the same time, the implementation of the new strategy on several business segments, from the retail component to the product line 100 % Romanian," said Silviu Dumitrache, President of Braiconf.

The factory in Brăila has a history of 70 years and an annual production of over 800,000 shirts for brands such as Braiconf, Eton, Porsche, Cartier, Harmont & Blane, Hermes, Kenzo, and LVMH.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 08:36
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB
 

Raiffeisen Romania lends EUR 0.4 mln to major Romanian shirt maker

15 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian shirt manufacturer Braiconf received financing of EUR 400,000 from Raiffeisen Bank, guaranteed by EximBank, under the state aid scheme COVID-19, dedicated to large companies.

The funds will be used to cover the company's payments to suppliers, salaries, taxes to the state budget, and social insurance.

"This financing package supports us at a very important time for the company and will be used for our business in optimal conditions. We have ambitious plans, through which we want to bring the Bariconf brand in the 21st century, in a sector such as the textile industry, in the extraordinary conditions we live in. We went through a year full of challenges, and one of our biggest concerns was the security of human resources and, at the same time, the implementation of the new strategy on several business segments, from the retail component to the product line 100 % Romanian," said Silviu Dumitrache, President of Braiconf.

The factory in Brăila has a history of 70 years and an annual production of over 800,000 shirts for brands such as Braiconf, Eton, Porsche, Cartier, Harmont & Blane, Hermes, Kenzo, and LVMH.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 May 2021
Business
Romania’s GDP returns to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021. Sooner than expected, analysts say
21 May 2021
RI +
Extensive photography & documentary project captures Romania’s nature and wildlife
13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars