Romanian students could receive book vouchers - legislative project

Liberal MP Ovidiu Raetchi submitted to the Chamber of Deputies a legislative project according to which students in Romania will receive “reading vouchers” they could use to buy books.

The MP hopes that these vouchers will increase the children’s interest in reading and help stimulate book sales, as the coronavirus pandemic has also hit this market.

The vouchers would be granted monthly to pre-university students, according to Ovidiu Raetchi, Digi24 reported. With these tickets, the students will be able to purchase books from both offline and online stores.

“The problems of the Romanian book market have been considerably exacerbated by the emergency measures adopted in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, leading even to the closure of bookstores. During this period, the Romanian book market seemed to be heading for a collapse - a drop of over 80% in sales,” the Liberal MP explained.

(Photo source: Waihs/Dreamstime.com)