Book sales up 10% in Romania in 2018

The CEO of the bookstore chain Diverta, Amalia Buliga, estimates that the book consumption in Romania grew by 10% in 2018 compared to 2017 and that 2018 was a better year for the bookshops.

Diverta, the bookstore chain controlled by businessman Radu Octavian, will reach by the year’s end the threshold of EUR 15 million in sales, after a two-digit increase supported by higher demand, according to the company’s representative.

“2018 was a better year; we do not know if the peak was reached. Book sales have increased by 10%, the market has been on the rise. Our online sales improved by 10%,” Amalia Buliga, the CEO of Diverta who has been in charge of operations since 2010, told Ziarul Financiar.

Last year, Buliga entered as a shareholder in the company that manages the bookstore chain, with a 10% stake, following an increase in the share capital.

