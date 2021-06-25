RO dairy Bonas starts trading below private placement price

The shares of independent dairy Bonas, listed on June 24 on the alternative AeRO market of Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), dropped at the end of the first trading day 9.2% below the price in the private placement that took place in April.

It is a rare situation among the 11 new listings at BVB this year. Typically, the selected investors in the private placements carried before listing have derived significant capital gains from the first days of the trading.

Bonas Import Export, which mainly sells its products in Cluj-Napoca and the Transylvania region, has raised close to RON 10 mln (EUR 2 mln) in a private placement of shares. The company’s shareholders sold 1.99 million shares, representing 40.76% of the company’s capital, to 117 private investors at RON 5 per share.

(Photo source: Facebook/Bursa de Valori Bucuresti)