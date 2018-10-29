Bon Jovi adds Bucharest to 2019 European tour

American rock band Bon Jovi will perform in Bucharest on July 21, 2019. The concert is part of the group’s This House Is Not For Sale tour in Europe.

The Bucharest concert will take place in Constituţiei Square. It will be Bon Jovi’s second concert in Romania after the 2011 one, held also in Constituţiei Square.

This House Is Not For Sale is the group’s most recent album, released in November 2016.

Bon Jovi was established in 1983 by singer Job Bon Jovi, keyboardist David Bryan and drummer Tico Torres. The initial band also included guitarist Richie Sambora, who left the group in 2013, and bassist Alec John Such, dismissed in 1994.

Since being established, the band launched 13 albums, which sold over 130 million copies worldwide. The group received numerous distinctions, including a Grammy award and two American Music Awards.

Tickets for the Bon Jovi concert in Bucharest can be purchased at eventim.ro.

(Photo: Rosana Prada/Wikipedia)

