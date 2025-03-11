Politics

Romanian interim president welcomes EP opening office in Moldova

11 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Parliament (EP) has approved the establishment of a liaison office in Chisinau, following a proposal by the president of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, Igor Grosu, according to Digi24.

The decision, announced on March 10 by Romanian MEP Siegfried Mureșan (EPP/PNL), is aimed at supporting Moldova's European integration efforts and countering disinformation. 

The interim president of Romania, Ilie Bolojan, welcomed the move, describing it on X as "another important step in the process of integrating the Republic of Moldova into the EU and European support for combating disinformation."

Bolojan emphasized Romania's continued support for Moldova's EU aspirations, stating, "Romania remains with the citizens of the Republic of Moldova on the European path." 

Mureșan confirmed that technical preparations are now underway to ensure the office becomes operational as soon as possible.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Normal
Politics

Romanian interim president welcomes EP opening office in Moldova

11 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Parliament (EP) has approved the establishment of a liaison office in Chisinau, following a proposal by the president of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, Igor Grosu, according to Digi24.

The decision, announced on March 10 by Romanian MEP Siegfried Mureșan (EPP/PNL), is aimed at supporting Moldova's European integration efforts and countering disinformation. 

The interim president of Romania, Ilie Bolojan, welcomed the move, describing it on X as "another important step in the process of integrating the Republic of Moldova into the EU and European support for combating disinformation."

Bolojan emphasized Romania's continued support for Moldova's EU aspirations, stating, "Romania remains with the citizens of the Republic of Moldova on the European path." 

Mureșan confirmed that technical preparations are now underway to ensure the office becomes operational as soon as possible.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 March 2025
Defense
Romania to defend airspace with F-16-equipped squadrons stationed at three air bases, defense minister says
11 March 2025
Politics
Far-right Romanian politician Călin Georgescu called US vice-president and now-ally JD Vance a “virus” in 2024
11 March 2025
Justice
Romanian prosecutors crack down on calls to violence issued by far-right party AUR leader
11 March 2025
Sports
Football legend Gheorghe Hagi honored with Romania’s highest distinction
11 March 2025
Politics
Romania's far-right politician Calin Georgescu challenges presidential candidacy ban
11 March 2025
Energy
Romania, Hungary sign agreement for "security of natural gas supply"
11 March 2025
Defense
Turkish Otokar opens subsidiary in Romania after winning EUR 857 mln contract
10 March 2025
Events
Pro-EU rally to take place in Bucharest, several cities on March 15