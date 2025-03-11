Romanian interim president welcomes EP opening office in Moldova

The European Parliament (EP) has approved the establishment of a liaison office in Chisinau, following a proposal by the president of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, Igor Grosu, according to Digi24.

The decision, announced on March 10 by Romanian MEP Siegfried Mureșan (EPP/PNL), is aimed at supporting Moldova's European integration efforts and countering disinformation.

The interim president of Romania, Ilie Bolojan, welcomed the move, describing it on X as "another important step in the process of integrating the Republic of Moldova into the EU and European support for combating disinformation."

Bolojan emphasized Romania's continued support for Moldova's EU aspirations, stating, "Romania remains with the citizens of the Republic of Moldova on the European path."

Mureșan confirmed that technical preparations are now underway to ensure the office becomes operational as soon as possible.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)