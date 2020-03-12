Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Business

RO central bank warns rents, dividends are more risky incomes post-pandemic

03 December 2020
Romania's National Bank (BNR) officially advised local commercial banks to revise their scoring methodologies to capture the more risky nature of the revenues from rents and dividends in the post-pandemic period, Economica.net reported.

Accordingly, banks should revise the scoring for individual clients, BNR recommended.

One of the recommendations sent by the central bank to commercial banks shows that the current context of the Covid-19 pandemic will have a negative impact on some companies, resulting in lower financial results and, implicitly, lower dividends for their shareholders.

At the same time, BNR's letter shows that the pandemic will also hurt the real estate market, "as a result of the pressure to renegotiate the lease contracts and higher vacancy rate of the rented buildings."

In this context, the central bank recommends that commercial banks reconsider the categories of income considered eligible when calculating the indebtedness ratio and maximum lending.

Specifically, banks should reduce the coefficients taken into account when granting credit for applicants whose income comes from dividends or rents.

The percentages differ from bank to bank, but the current market average is around 80% of dividend or rent income taken into account when calculating the client's indebtedness.

An adjustment due to the pandemic's effects will mean that this percentage will drop to 60-70%, depending on each bank's decision.

(Photo: Lcva/ Dreamstime)

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

